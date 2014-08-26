REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Aug 26 Beijing Dalong Weiye Real Estate Development Co Ltd
* Says unit receives 304.3 million yuan (49.46 million US dollar) from government from affordable housing buyback, which will be positive impact on this year's financial results
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pbLIuN
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1529 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
