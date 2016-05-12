BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it sells its entire 7,800 shares of an entertainment firm
* Says transaction amount of 2,418 million won
* Transaction settlement date of May 12
* To hold 0 pct stake in the target company, after the transaction
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Ui7Xos
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.