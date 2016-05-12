BRIEF-Ominto files for non-timely 10-Q
* Says expects the form 10-Q to be filed within the extension period Source text : http://bit.ly/2pToLPj Further company coverage:
May 12 WELL MADE YEDANG Co.,Ltd. :
* Says it appoints Shim Jae Hyeon as co-chief executive officer (co-CEO), effective May 12
* Says Park Hyeon Seo, the company's current CEO, will begin to serve as co-CEO
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Hv2LDx
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 16 Twitter Inc co-founder Biz Stone said on Tuesday he would be returning full time to the microblogging service in an unspecified role.