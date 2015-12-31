(Adds details)
Dec 31 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans
said it would change its pharmacy benefit manager to CVS
Health Corp from UnitedHealth Corp's Optum Rx,
effective Jan. 1.
About 3.8 million WellCare members enrolled under its
Medicaid, Medicare and prescription drug plans will be able to
access CVS' pharmacy network, WellCare said on Thursday.
Pharmacy benefit managers administer health plans and run
large mail order pharmacies, helping insurers get better prices
from drugmakers.
CVS is the second-largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager and
drugstore.
WellCare, which focuses on government-sponsored insurance
plans, recorded $3.7 million in PBM transitionary costs in the
quarter ended Sept. 30.
Shares of WellCare were down about 2 percent while those of
UnitedHealth and CVS Health were down about 1 percent in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)