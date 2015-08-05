Aug 5 WellCare Health Plans Inc's quarterly revenue rose 10.5 percent as the health insurer added more members under its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

The company reported a net income of $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, compared with a loss of $7.5 million, or 17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.48 billion from $3.15 billion. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)