May 3 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and raised its profit forecast for the year as medical costs decreased.

The amount WellCare spent on medical claims out of the premiums it earned, a key measure of costs known as medical benefits ratio (MBR), decreased in both the company's Medicaid and Medicare businesses.

The improvement in the ratio - closely watched by investors and analysts for signs of higher medical costs and usage - was largely as WellCare's new contract with pharmacy benefit manager CVS Health Corp led to better management of pharmacy costs and drug rebates.

The drop in WellCare's MBR also eased concerns after some hospitals reported an increase in Medicare volumes, which can lead to higher claims from insurers, Leerink analyst Anagha Gupte said.

WellCare shares were up 5.4 percent at $94.75 in morning trading, making them the second-biggest gainer on the Dow Jones U.S. healthcare index.

The company's MBR improved to 86.6 percent from 87.1 percent in its Medicaid business and to 84.6 percent from 87.1 percent in its Medicare business in the first quarter.

WellCare also slightly adjusted its 2016 MBR forecast for Medicaid plans to 89.00-89.75 percent from 89-90 percent. It kept its MBR forecast for Medicare plans unchanged at 85.25-86.50 percent.

The company's results in the first quarter were also helped by a 1.2 percent rise in Medicaid enrollments, which were mainly due to membership growth in Missouri, Florida and Illinois.

The company's net income increased to $37.1 million, or 83 cents per share, from $17.5 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings rose to $1.06 per share from 53 cents per share, while analysts on average were expecting a rise to 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

First-quarter revenue rose about 2 percent to $3.54 billion, slightly ahead of analysts estimates of $3.50 billion.

The company raised its 2016 adjusted earnings forecast to $4.55-$4.70 per share from $4.35-$4.60. Analysts on average were expecting $4.45 per share. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)