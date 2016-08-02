Aug 2 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's second-quarter profit rose 75.6 percent, helped by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.

The company's net income rose to $90.8 million, or $2.04 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.59 billion from $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)