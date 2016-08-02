BRIEF-Bajaj Finance allots NCDs worth up to 2.50 bln rupees
* Says allotted NCDs worth up to 2.50 billion rupees Source text:http://bit.ly/2pSl6Gr Further company coverage:
Aug 2 U.S. health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc's second-quarter profit rose 75.6 percent, helped by a rise in enrolments in its Medicaid plans for low-income families.
The company's net income rose to $90.8 million, or $2.04 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $51.7 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.
WellCare, which focuses on government-backed health plans, said revenue rose to $3.59 billion from $3.48 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Says regulatory solvency ii coverage ratio 152 percent at December 2016, and 123 percent at December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)