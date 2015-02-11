Feb 11 Health insurer WellCare Health Plans Inc
reported a 82 percent fall in quarterly profit, due to
expenses related to severe flu season in the United States.
The company's net income fell to $7.7 million, or 18 cents
per share, in the fourth quarter, from $42.9 million, or 97
cents per share, a year earlier.
WellCare said it incurred about $15.1 million, or 22 cents
per share of influenza costs in the fourth quarter, more than
the average costs over the quarter in the prior two years.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in
December for the first time that deaths from flu and pneumonia
reached an epidemic level, comprising 6.8 percent of all deaths
in the country.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)