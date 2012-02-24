* Whistleblower agrees to sign settlement agreement
* Shares rise 4 pct
Feb 24 WellCare Health Plans Inc
said a whistleblower withdrew his objection to a proposed $137.5
million settlement in a health care fraud case, paving the way
for a deal to end a federal investigation.
In 2010, WellCare agreed to pay $137.5 million to the U.S.
Department of Justice and other federal agencies to settle
lawsuits accusing the health insurer of overcharging for its
Medicaid and Medicare programs.
However, the settlement could not be executed as it was
opposed by the whistleblower, which led to a hearing by a U.S.
federal court to determine the fairness of the settlement.
In a regulatory filing, WellCare said the whistleblower
expects to sign the settlement agreement in a move to dismiss
his claims against the company after the Civil Division has
given final approval to a pending share award agreement.
Shares of the company were up 4 percent at $69.90 on Friday
on the New York Stock Exchange.