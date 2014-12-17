LONDON Dec 17 British medical charity the Wellcome Trust said on Wednesday that its investment portfolio returned 15.4 percent in the year to the end of September.

The group, which supports a range of health-related issues globally, most recently joining with the British government to fight Ebola in West Africa, said it had paid out a total 690 million pounds ($1.1 billion) in support of its mission over the period.

Looking ahead, the Wellcome Trust said in a statement that it expected to pay out more than 4 billion pounds to charitable causes between 2014 and 2019.

The charity said it had recorded annualised returns of 10.4 percent over the six years since the start of the financial crisis, and this year had recorded positive returns from stocks, venture capital, private equity, hedge funds and property.

"This success has enabled us to make charitable payments that are now 45 percent higher than in the year 2008 before the global financial crisis began," William Castell, chairman of the Trust, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.6359 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones)