BOSTON May 29 While many U.S. asset managers
that focus on stock picking are getting squeezed by low-cost
passive rivals, at least one of them has found a way to benefit.
Boston-based Wellington Management is leveraging a
decades-old relationship with index-fund giant Vanguard Group to
become one of the fastest-growing asset managers specializing in
active management.
Outsized investment returns and strong inflows have seen
Wellington's assets under management grow to $939 billion at the
end of March from $834 billion at the end of 2013, putting it on
track to join the exclusive club of money managers running more
than $1 trillion by as early as this year.
While smart stock picking has helped, the company's growth
has also been fueled in large part by its ties to Vanguard,
which uses Wellington as its largest outside manager for active
funds. That relationship, which dates back to the 1970s, now
accounts for about a third of Wellington's business and has
helped it to draw in money and to keep costs below rivals,
industry specialists said.
"They're growing because they are plugged into the Vanguard
machine," said Jonathan Scheid, president of Bellatore
Financial, which helps financial advisers select investment
managers.
The picture is quite different for other fund firms focused
on active management. They are struggling to keep pace as a
broad stock market rally in recent years makes stock-picking
seem pointless and expensive compared to lower-cost products
like index funds and exchange-traded funds.
U.S. passive mutual funds, for example, took in $464.9
billion last year and $326.4 billion in 2013, versus just $117.9
billion for active funds last year and $271.3 billion in 2013,
according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper unit.
"Wellington puts the lie to the current accepted wisdom that
active management can't outperform," said Daniel Wiener, editor
of the Independent Adviser for Vanguard Investors newsletter. He
said the company could have $1 trillion under management by the
end of this year, barring a market downturn.
Wellington's ties to Vanguard run deep. Wellington employed
the famed fund executive John Bogle from 1951 until he left to
create Vanguard in 1974. Vanguard now manages about $3 trillion,
one of only four stand-alone U.S. money managers above the $1
trillion mark.
While Wellington does not break out much financial data, the
fortunes of about 40 percent of its asset base can be tracked
through its role as sole investment adviser to mutual funds
sponsored by partners, which in addition to Vanguard include
Hartford Funds and others. Wellington declined comment.
Funds solely advised by Wellington and administered by
Vanguard held about $253 billion as of April 30 according to
Lipper, and took in net deposits of about $13 billion since the
start of 2014 through April 30.
In contrast, other active managers had outflows in the same
period from their mutual funds including Janus Capital
and Waddell& Reed Financial.
The flows reflect the strong performances of some
Wellington-run Vanguard funds such as the $91 billion Vanguard
Wellington Fund. Its annualized return of 12.11
percent over the five years through May 28 beat 91 percent of
peers, according to Morningstar.
Helping the returns and flows are low expenses. Vanguard
Wellington's expense ratio is 0.26 percent, for example, less
than a third of its category average.
Figures like that likely reflect Vanguard's tough bargaining
with Wellington that keeps fees low and returns competitive,
said Marshall Front, chairman of Chicago investment manager
Front Barnett Associates. "Vanguard is probably all over them
like a wet blanket," Front said.
Vanguard executive Dan Newhall said Vanguard negotiates on
fees with all its external managers. Newhall also said
Wellington's structure as a partnership helps it retain
portfolio managers and analysts, paid with a share of the firm's
profits.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
Frances Kerry)