Feb 15 Former Amerigroup Chief Executive James Carlson, who joined WellPoint Inc after his company was acquired by the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, will leave WellPoint at the end of the month, the company said on Friday.

The announcement comes days after WellPoint selected Joseph Swedish, who had run a large nonprofit hospital system, to be its new chief executive.

Carlson had been viewed as a strong contender for the WellPoint CEO post after Angela Braly abruptly stepped down in August under pressure from investors unhappy with the company's financial performance.

"After helping close the Amerigroup transaction and assisting over the past six weeks with the integration of the two companies, Jim Carlson will be leaving WellPoint effective Feb 28," WellPoint spokeswoman Kristin Binns said.

The company did not give a reason for Carlson's decision leave.

Since Braly's departure, WellPoint has been run by interim CEO John Cannon. Swedish is set to take the helm on March 25.