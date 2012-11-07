Sailing-Japan test new design model for America's Cup challenge
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
Nov 7 Health insurer WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday its search for a new chief executive could stretch into the first quarter of 2013.
Speaking on a conference call with investors, interim CEO John Cannon said it would be "inappropriate" to comment in detail on the search process. He said there are many different combinations of skills that might be attractive in a CEO.
WellPoint is seeking a new CEO following the abrupt departure of Angela Braly in August.
June 3 SoftBank Team Japan opted for a radically different course to other new teams seeking to challenge Oracle Team USA in this month's 35th America's Cup.
FRANKFURT, June 3 German generic drug maker Stada will be in a position to stem takeovers of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) thanks to its own acquisition by private equity, Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.