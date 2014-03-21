March 21 Wellpoint Inc Chief Executive
Officer Joseph Swedish said on Friday the company is
participating in 14 national private exchanges for insurance
sales and that 100,000 of its plan members have enrolled in
coverage through them.
Private exchanges are online marketplaces that some
corporations are using to provide benefits for retirees and
employees. They are separate from the online marketplaces
created as part of U.S. President Barack Obama's national
healthcare reform law but are seen as a new way for corporations
to provide benefits.
Swedish spoke during a meeting with investors that was
webcast.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)