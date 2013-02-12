Feb 12 WellPoint Inc, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer, named Joseph Swedish as the company's chief executive officer, more than five months after previous CEO Angela Braly abruptly stepped down.

Swedish, who will replace interim CEO John Cannon, will take charge effective March 25, the company said.

Braly resigned due to growing investor dissatisfaction at Wellpoint's financial results.

After missing analysts' estimates in four consecutive quarters, the health insurer last month reported better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter, with Cannon at the helm.

Swedish previously served as CEO for privately held Trinity Health Corp.