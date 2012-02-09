BRIEF-Atos announces Credito Emiliano selects Diamis' CRISTAL software package
* CREDITO EMILIANO SELECTS DIAMIS' CRISTAL SOFTWARE PACKAGE FOR INTRADAY LIQUIDITY MANAGEMENT
Feb 8 WellPoint Inc, the No. 2 U.S. health insurer by market value, terminated the services of its consumer business Chief Executive Brian Sassi, according to the company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
WellPoint had warned in July that surprisingly high claims from a Medicare plan in California would impact earnings in 2011. And when it announced fourth-quarter results, WellPoint said its consumer business segment was hurt by high claims in its Medicare plans for the elderly.
On Wednesday, the company did not provide a reason for terminating the services of Sassi.
However, Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg said in a note to clients that after speaking with the company he was left with the impression that Sassi's termination was due to "multiple years of underperformance in the division."
"While management turnover has been an issue for the company in recent years, we do not believe the announcement signals 2012 EPS guidance is at risk," Rigg added.
Wellpoint said in the filing that Sassi will remain employed until the early part of March 2012 to assist in the transition of his duties.
HONG KONG, June 12 The Hong Kong stock exchange will launch long-awaited consultations on a review of the city's growth enterprise market (GEM) board and new board on Friday, the bourse's chief executive Charles Li said on Monday. The Hong Kong stock exchange is proposing to launch a new listing venue that would allow companies with different voting rights to go public in the city, in a bid to remain a global listings powerhouse.