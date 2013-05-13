May 13 Health insurer WellPoint Inc said
three of its directors resigned, effective immediately, citing
personal reasons.
WellPoint said in a regulatory filing on Monday that it
received notice of resignations from Lenox Baker Jr., Susan Bayh
and Sheila Burke.
"Each of the named directors resigned for personal reasons
and there were no disagreements or disputes between the company
and any of the named directors which led to their resignation,"
the second-largest U.S. health insurer said.
All three were independent directors, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The resignations come about three months after Joseph
Swedish was named chief executive of WellPoint. He replaced
Angela Braly, who stepped down in August as investor pressure
mounted due to disappointing financial results.
Burke had been a WellPoint director since November 2004.
Bayh had served as a WellPoint director for 12 years. She is
currently a director of Curis Inc and Dendreon Corp
.
Baker had been a director of WellPoint since 2002 and is
currently a director of MRI Interventions Inc.
WellPoint shares were slightly down at $75.70 in after
market trade on Monday. They closed at $76.01 on the New York
Stock Exchange.