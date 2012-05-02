May 2 WellPoint Inc on Wednesday sold $1.75 billion of notes in a two-part sale, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: WELLPOINT INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $850 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.488 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.185 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 127 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $900 MLN COUPON 4.625 PCT MATURITY 05/15/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.292 FIRST PAY 11/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.669 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/07/2012 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 157 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS