March 21 Health insurer Wellpoint Inc
raised its earnings forecast for 2014, saying it expected to add
1 million to 1.3 million members by the end of the year.
The company raised its net income forecast to more than
$8.20 per share from more than $8.00.
Analysts on average expect earnings of $8.37 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Wellpoint said it expected operating revenue to rise 4
percent to about $73 billion in 2014.
The company's shares were slightly higher at $100.40 in
premarket trading. They closed at $99.71 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)