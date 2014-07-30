July 30 WellPoint Inc Chief Financial
Officer Wayne DeVeydt said on Wednesday the costs for new
exchange customers were tracking within the company's
expectations and are covered by the premium prices it has
charged in 2014.
The company still expects profit margins on the new exchange
business of 3 percent to 5 percent. DeVeydt said the company may
need to pay into the pool of money this year that will be
available to insurance companies in order to balance their risk
of participating in the new exchanges.
The exchanges were created under President Barack Obama's
national healthcare reform law and coverage began on Jan. 1,
2014.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer)