Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
July 24 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that its second-quarter profit rose, helped by its employer-based insurance business and improvements in its Medicaid operations after the purchase of Amerigroup in December.
The second-largest U.S. insurer raised its full-year earnings forecast to at least $8 per share, up from the $7.75 it had affirmed in June.
It said net income rose to $800.1 million, or $2.64 per share, for the quarter. A year ago, it reported net income of $643.6 million, or $1.94 per share.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: