Daily FX volumes bounce 6.7 percent in March-CLS
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
Oct 23 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that third-quarter net income fell as costs rose due to investments for growth opportunities and increased compensation.
The company beat analysts' expectations for quarterly earnings excluding favorable tax benefits and net investment gains. It said that it had earnings of $2.10 per share in the quarter, up from $2.09 a year earlier.
Analysts were expecting a profit of $1.82 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
LONDON, April 11 Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.
DUBAI, April 11 Qatar National Bank (QNB), the Gulf's largest lender, reported a 12 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, according to a statement on Tuesday.