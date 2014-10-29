BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 WellPoint Inc said on Wednesday that third-quarter net profit fell, but the U.S. health insurer raised its outlook for 2014 as its number of customers increased, due partly to the health insurance exchanges set up under the national healthcare reform law.
The company, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, reported net profit of $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, compared with $656.2 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
SHANGHAI, April 26 Hong Kong shares rose to their highest level in over a month Wednesday, in line with gains in most other Asian markets, supported by improved risk appetite and an overnight rally on Wall Street.