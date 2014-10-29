(Adds more analyst comments, paragraphs 4-6)

By Caroline Humer

Oct 29 U.S. health insurer WellPoint Inc on Wednesday reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as its medical costs stayed low, and it forecast continued earnings growth in 2015.

Investors are closely watching third-quarter medical cost trends for indications that years of restrained spending on care have begun to end.

WellPoint shares gained 2 percent to $122.37 on Wednesday after losing ground on Tuesday when rival Aetna Inc said it was seeing higher costs in some areas and raised its outlook for medical spending.

Some hospitals have said customers are having more procedures because of a turn in the economy, while others have cited new insurance and Medicaid plans offered under President Barack Obama's national healthcare reform law.

Even though the hospitals are reporting a rise in patient volumes, results from UnitedHealth Group Inc, WellPoint and Aetna still indicate a low trend of per person use, Jefferies & Co analyst David Windley said. Aetna's report of unexpected costs was related to one business with specific issues, he said.

"I think we have to conclude that most if not all of the utilization volume improvement that we are seeing is a result of more people in the system and only a very small minority of it is people in the system using medical services more than they used to," Windley said.

WellPoint, which operates Blue Cross Blue Shield plans in 14 states, said it had spent 82.5 percent of premiums on medical claims, down from 84.9 percent a year earlier.

The company also said it still expected medical costs to rise about 6.5 percent this year. For next year, it is assuming the rate will increase, like Aetna.

"We're comfortable with our 6.5 percent for this year, plus or minus 50 basis points in the bias to the low end, but we're pricing for a level higher than that as we go into next year for core medical trend," Chief Financial Officer Wayne Deveydt said during a conference call with analysts.

WellPoint raised its earnings-per-share outlook for 2014 to $8.75 to $8.85, above analysts' expectations of $8.72 and looking to 2015, said analysts expectations of earnings of $9.15 to $9.30 per share were "reasonable placeholders."

WellPoint reported a third-quarter net profit of $630.9 million, or $2.22 per share, compared with $656.2 million, or $2.16 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $18.6 billion from $17.9 billion.

The company said earnings excluding losses and gains on investments and asset write-downs were $2.36 per share, up 12 percent from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting $2.27, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had 37.5 million members at the end of the quarter, up 2 million from a year earlier. It added 259,000 new members during the quarter, primarily due to Medicaid and group plan growth. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, W Simon and David Gregorio)