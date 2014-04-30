BRIEF-Far East Horizon says units entered asset disposal agreements
* Unit and GF Securities Asset Management entered into IFEL assets disposal agreement
April 30 WellPoint Inc, the second-largest U.S. health insurer, said on Wednesday that first-quarter profit fell, largely because of investment spending related to healthcare reform and the higher administrative costs of adding new commercial customers.
WellPoint, which runs Anthem and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, reported net profit of $701 million, or $2.40 per share, down from $885 million, or $2.89 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding net gains of 10 cents per share, earnings were $2.30 per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately known if the figures were comparable. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday: ** Sibanye Gold's shareholders approved the South African miner's $2.2 billion buyout of U.S.-based Stillwater Mining < SWC.N>, moving it a step closer to significantly boosting its platinum portfolio. ** Israel Chemicals has agreed to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for about $180 million, a leading Israeli financial news website reported