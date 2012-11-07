Nov 7 WellPoint Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations due to lower costs and the health insurer reiterated its full-year earnings forecast.

Net income rose to $691.2 million, or $2.15 per share, in the third quarter, from $683.2 million, or $1.90 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.09 per share.

Analysts' on average expected earnings of $1.84, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.