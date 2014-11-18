Nov 18 Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to
pay $7.4 million to settle a class action claim that it
unlawfully made brokers who left the firm forfeit bonuses that
were deferred as part of their retirement plans, court documents
show.
The deal comes more than a year after two former brokers for
Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC sued the firm in a class action
lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern
District of California. The brokers, Kennison Wakefield and
William Stonhaus, challenged a provision of the firm's
compensation plan that required them to forfeit certain deferred
bonuses if they left Wells to work for competitors.
The brokers, who said they had earned the bonuses by meeting
performance goals set by Wells, alleged the forfeiture
requirement violated California and North Dakota state laws,
according to court documents filed on Nov. 13.
Spokesmen for Wells Fargo could not be immediately reached
for comment. Wells Fargo has not imposed the forfeiture policy
for its California and North Dakota brokers since 2012 and does
not plan to do so, according to the settlement document.
Wakefield left Wells in 2011 and now works for Morgan
Stanley, according to regulatory document. Stonhaus joined a
unit of UBS AG in 2008. A lawyer for the plaintiffs
declined to comment.
About 135 brokers in California and North Dakota could share
in a $5.6 million fund under terms of the proposed deal, which
is subject to court approval. The remaining sum, nearly $1.9
million, will cover legal fees and expenses.
A hearing about the settlement is set for Dec. 18.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)