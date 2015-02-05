NEW YORK Feb 5 Wells Fargo & Co has agreed to pay $4 million for violations on credit card accounts at a former affiliate, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Wells Fargo will pay a $2 million penalty and $2 million in restitution to consumers after the affiliate illegally took interests in borrowers' homes, in exchange for extending credit for routine credit card purchases, Cuomo said in a statement.

The state's Department of Financial Services found the violations in loans made through the bank's Nowline Visa Platinum Credit Card Account product, the statement said.

A spokesman for Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)