NEW YORK Feb 5 Wells Fargo & Co has
agreed to pay $4 million for violations on credit card accounts
at a former affiliate, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
Wells Fargo will pay a $2 million penalty and $2 million in
restitution to consumers after the affiliate illegally took
interests in borrowers' homes, in exchange for extending credit
for routine credit card purchases, Cuomo said in a statement.
The state's Department of Financial Services found the
violations in loans made through the bank's Nowline Visa
Platinum Credit Card Account product, the statement said.
A spokesman for Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
