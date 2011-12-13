Dec 13 A unit of Wells Fargo & Co must
pay $500,000 to a broker who alleged the firm made defamatory
statements about him in a regulatory filing, according to a
ruling by a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration
panel.
The ruling, which includes $400,000 in punitive damages, is
rare, lawyers said, because brokerages are often successful in
arguing that statements they make in a document they must file
with regulators when a broker leaves the firm, known as Form
U5, are privileged.
Maxim Minevich, a former broker at a Baltimore office of
Wells Fargo Advisors LLC, originally sought nearly $4 million
in damages, when he filed the claim in late 2010, according to
the ruling last Thursday.
Minevich alleged the firm reported defamatory information
about him in a regulatory filing with FINRA after wrongfully
terminating him in 2010.
A FINRA panel in Baltimore agreed with Minevich, finding
that his termination was based on information from a manager
who provided "false, misleading and inaccurate" information,
according to the ruling.
The manager, who previously showed "personal animus"
against Minevich, "used a single customer complaint" that was
"quickly and easily resolved" as the incident that led to his
termination, the panel wrote.
Arbitrators recommended expunging the erroneous statement
from the firm's original filing for Minevich. Expungement
recommendations must be approved by a court.
A spokeswoman for Wells Fargo decline to comment.
Minevich's lawyer did not return calls seeking comment.
"It's an achievement," said Laurence Moy, a lawyer for
Outten & Golden LLP in New York who represents financial
professionals in employment disputes. Defamation law in
Maryland may have helped Minevich's claim, said Moy, who was
not involved in the case.
The outcome would have been highly unlikely in New York,
Moy said. In 2007, a state court ruled that brokerages are
immune from defamation statements made in such documents.
A punitive damages award is also unusual, as arbitrators
did not have to award more than compensatory damages, Moy
said.
"When you get to the point where you've won a punitive
award for defamation, you've reached a point where the
arbitrators were incensed about the bank's conduct," he said.