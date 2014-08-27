NEW YORK Aug 27 Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells Fargo & Co's securities brokerage, said Wednesday it had hired two financial advisers away from rival Merrill Lynch to work at Wells' Seal Beach office in Southern California.

Travis Barr and Marco Cisneros joined Wells on Aug. 14 from Merrill Lynch's office in nearby Long Beach, California, where they managed a combined $227 million in client assets.

The bring with them financial consultant Mallory Brady.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman declined to comment except to confirm the brokers left the firm.

As two of the four largest U.S. securities brokerages, Wells Fargo Advisors and Merrill Lynch often recruit top-performing advisers away from each other. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrea Ricci)