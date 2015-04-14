By Lauren Tara LaCapra
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Wells Fargo & Co
takes seriously allegations that some of its bankers push
products customers don't need due to pressure to meet aggressive
sales quotas, Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said on
Tuesday.
"We have to be cautious and make sure we're not creating
incentives for people to sell products and provide services that
are not in the best interest of the customer," Shrewsberry said
in an interview. "We take that deadly seriously, and we have for
a long time."
Wells Fargo is known in the banking industry for being
particularly good at selling its customers multiple products, a
strategy referred to as "cross-selling". But in recent years,
the bank has faced accusations by some employees, and at least
one customer who filed a lawsuit, that its bankers
inappropriately open accounts under customers' names to meet
sales quotas.
A group of Wells Fargo employees planned to protest the
quotas outside one of the bank's corporate offices in
Minneapolis this week, according to The Guardian. An employee
told the newspaper that the quota had recently dropped to 15
products a day from 20 products a day.
Wells Fargo looks into allegations of inappropriate
cross-selling pressure and wants to set up the right incentives
for workers, Shrewsberry said. While sales quotas are part of a
"scorecard" for bankers in Wells Fargo branches, it is not the
only measurement used to evaluate performance, he added.
Last quarter, the cross-sell ratio in Wells Fargo's retail
bank was 6.13 products per household, down from 6.17 in the same
period a year earlier. The figure declined because the bank took
in more new customers who have only one product, a checking
account, for instance, Shrewsberry said. The company also
divested a student-loan business that would have boosted the
number of products per household.
"We've got a big product array and we're trying to make that
available to customers," he said. "We're not bashful about
trying to provide them with everything they do need."
(Editing by Peter Galloway)