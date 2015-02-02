WASHINGTON Feb 2 A U.S. judge on Monday
rejected allegations by the New York state attorney general that
Wells Fargo was not complying with the $25 billion
mortgage settlement that federal and state authorities reached
with five banks in 2012.
U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer described Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman's allegations as "so insubstantial"
that the state failed to alleged a breach of the agreement.
In 2013, Schneiderman accused Wells Fargo of failing to
comply with several mortgage servicing standards as prescribed
by the earlier settlement.
