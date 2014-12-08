NEW YORK Dec 8 Wells Fargo Advisors, Wells
Fargo & Co's securities brokerage, hired a Chicago-area
team of brokers away from rival UBS AG's wealth
management unit, where they managed $463 million in client
assets and generated $3.5 million in annual fees and
commissions.
James Percifield, David Heeren and Brad Harber, whose team
works under the name Madison Street Financial Group, joined
Wells Fargo on Nov. 21 from UBS.
The team will work out of two offices, with Heeren based in
downtown Chicago and Percifield and Harber opening a new branch
in Chesterton, Indiana, about an hour's drive southeast of the
city.
Heeren said more than half of the assets Madison Street
Financial Group manages come from corporate retirement plans,
with the rest coming from high net worth families.
Heeren told Reuters the group chose to move to Wells at this
time because it is in the process of adding another adviser and
wanted to transition to Wells before the holidays.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)