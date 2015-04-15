Nikkei climbs to 6-week high on earnings optimism
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
April 15 Financial group Wells Fargo & Co said it appointed Erick Strati regional vice president of commercial banking for South Florida.
Strati, a 17-year company veteran, previously served as senior relationship manager for commercial banking, South Florida, Wells Fargo said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)
TOKYO, May 2 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to six-week highs on Tuesday in a holiday-shortened week, getting a lift from robust earnings and gains on Wall Street.
May 1 Hollywood writers and representatives of movie and television conglomerates on Monday resumed contract talks aimed at staving off a strike as early as Tuesday that could black out TV talk shows and soap operas.