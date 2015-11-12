European shares slip from 20-month highs; Apple suppliers wobble
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Nov 12 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), which caters to independent financial practices, said it added six new advisers, who together managed $329 million in assets under management.
Steve Marchel, Tracy Santoro and Dan Campbell, formerly with Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, opened an independent practice with FiNet in New Jersey, Wells Fargo's wealth management division said.
Martin Robbins, formerly with First Command Financial Planning Inc, also opened an independent practice with FiNet in Rochester, New York, the unit added.
Will Haase, who was previously with Edward Jones, has joined an existing FiNet practice in Cincinnati; and Carrie Turcotte, formerly with LPL Financial LLC, has joined RiverCrest Wealth Advisors in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the unit said. (Reporting by Krishna Chaithanya in Bengaluru)
* Miners at four-month low (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* Intends to raise the amount of the 2015/2020 convertible bond by up to 20 million euros ($21.84 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)