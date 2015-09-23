Sept 23 Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network
(Wells Fargo FiNet) said it hired two groups of advisers from
Morgan Stanley.
The advisers had collectively managed about $1 billion in
assets at Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo & Co's wealth
management division for independent financial practices said on
Wednesday.
The Perry Group, consisting of financial advisers Ronald
Perry, John Perry and Robin Johnson, had managed $300 million in
combined assets, Wells Fargo FiNet said.
Patrick Durham, who managed $25 million in client assets at
Morgan Stanley, joined its branch in Boca Raton, Florida, the
company said.
All four advisers joined on Sept. 11.
The team of Jonathan Schlackman, Alan Weintraub and Joshua
Zamat joined Wells Fargo FiNet on Aug. 26. The group managed
about $700 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley, the
company said.
Wells Fargo FiNet said it had also hired Kurt Heyduck and
Aaron Lucero in Coupeville, Washington. The team -- Terra Firma
Wealth Management -- managed client assets worth $179 million,
the company said.
