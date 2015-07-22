BRIEF-Supremex Q1 EPS $0.14
* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
July 22 Financial group Wells Fargo & Co said Perry Pelos, executive vice president and group head of commercial banking, will also lead its corporate banking and treasury management lines of business.
Pelos, who is group head of the commercial banking group since 2010, will remain based in San Francisco, the company said. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
* Supremex announces q1 2017 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today