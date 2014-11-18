(Updates with comment from Wells Fargo, comments from judge
NEW YORK Nov 18
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 18 Wells Fargo & Co and
the U.S. Department of Justice are "no longer as optimistic"
about settling a lawsuit accusing the country's largest mortgage
lender of fraud, a lawyer for the bank said on Tuesday.
Douglas Baruch, a lawyer for Wells Fargo, told a federal
judge in Manhattan that while the parties would not rule out a
settlement, both sides were prepared to resume litigating after
putting the case on hold since July.
"The parties are no longer as optimistic as they once were,"
he said.
Two weeks ago, the San Francisco-based bank disclosed in a
regulatory filing that it was in discussions to resolve the
lawsuit, filed in 2012, which seeks hundreds of millions of
dollars in damages.
The U.S. Justice Department says Wells Fargo failed to
report more than 6,000 loans that did not meet requirements for
insurance under the Federal Housing Administration and failed to
properly review early payment defaults.
After the complaint was filed, Wells Fargo asked a federal
judge in Washington, D.C. to excuse it from the Justice
Department's claims. It was rebuffed in 2013, and its appeal
also failed.
At Tuesday's hearing, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman
expressed dismay that Wells Fargo and the government did not ask
his approval in July to formally put the case on hold to pursue
settlement talks.
While the parties asked for another four months to prepare
evidence and expert witnesses, he gave them only two, taking the
case into August.
"You took a chance," he said. "You did this at your own
peril."
Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda in a statement said the bank
"will move forward with presenting our case in support of our
prudent and responsible FHA lending practices."
A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara,
whose office is pursuing the civil lawsuit, declined comment.
The case was one of several Bharara's office brought against
banks over related issues. Most recently, JPMorgan Chase & Co
in February agreed to pay $614 million in a similar
case.
In 2012, Bharara's office obtained settlements for $158.3
million from Citigroup Inc, $132.8 million from Flagstar
Bancorp Inc and $202.3 million from Deutsche Bank
AG.
The case is U.S. v. Wells Fargo Bank NA, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-07527.
