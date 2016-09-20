Sept 20 Wells Fargo & Co customers
aiming to sue the bank over bogus accounts opened in their names
may be in for an unpleasant surprise: the fine print requires
them to take their claims to an arbitrator instead of a court.
Mandatory arbitration rules inserted into account-opening
agreements prohibit customers from joining class actions or
suing the third-largest U.S. bank in court. Instead, the
agreements require individual, closed-door arbitration.
U.S. senators highlighted the issue on Tuesday as they
grilled Wells Fargo Chief Executive Officer John Stumpf during a
hearing.
Asked if he would set aside the mandatory arbitration
agreements for customers affected by the phantom accounts,
Stumpf demurred.
"I'm not an expert in that," he said, adding he would talk
to his legal team.
That was not enough for some lawmakers.
"If we had class action on this in 2010, 2009, 2008, the
problem never would have gotten so out of hand," Senator
Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, said later,
when questioning regulators about the practice.
Class actions can be more affordable for unhappy customers,
especially those with limited resources, because they can band
together to sue, rather than having to hire lawyers
individually. Consumers also complain that target companies
often choose the arbitrators; proceedings are confidential; and
decisions are hard to appeal.
Three Wells Fargo customers filed a lawsuit Friday in a Utah
federal court, seeking class action status on behalf of hundreds
of thousands of customers nationwide they say were harmed by the
San Francisco-based bank's fraud and recklessness.
It was unclear whether they could get around the mandatory
arbitration clauses, though. Last year, Wells successfully
invoked the clauses to defend against a class action suit tied
to bogus accounts.
In that case, the judge said customers had to arbitrate
because of agreements they signed when opening legitimate
accounts at the bank.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a brainchild of
Warren, was part of the regulatory group that negotiated a $190
million settlement from Wells Fargo over the bogus accounts.
The bureau is considering rules to ban banks, credit card
issuers and other companies from forcing customers to submit to
arbitration and waive their right to join class action lawsuits.
Under the proposal, companies could still use arbitration,
but would have to tell consumers they could join class action
lawsuits instead.
Mandating arbitration when signing up for financial products
has become standard practice after a 2011 U.S. Supreme Court
decision validated the practice.
Still, the tide may be turning, said Joseph Peiffer, a New
Orleans lawyer who has represented investors and others in class
action lawsuits.
"Class actions dissuade companies from ripping people off a
thousand dollars here and a thousand dollars there," Peiffer
said.
