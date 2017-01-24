Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate
its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they
are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
The decision comes after the Wall Street Journal reported on
the advance notice, describing how it gave employees time to
cover up problematic sales practices by shredding documents and
forging signatures.
Mary Eshet, a spokeswoman for the third-largest U.S. bank by
assets, confirmed that Wells Fargo will halt the practice. She
had no immediate response to allegations outlined in the
Journal, which cited unnamed current and former Wells Fargo
employees and executives.
Wells Fargo is conducting a broad internal review of its
sales practices after it settled charges that it created as many
2 million credit card and checking accounts without customer
authorization.
The $190 million settlement, announced in September,
hammered the bank's share price and led to the resignation of
then-Chief Executive John Stumpf.
The shares have recovered amid a broad-based banking sector
rally following the November U.S. presidential election.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Alan Crosby)