BOSTON, Sept 15 Activist investor Bart Naylor
said on Thursday he has filed a shareholder resolution calling
on Wells Fargo & Co to study breaking up its business in
the wake of a fake accounts scandal.
Naylor, a financial policy analyst for consumer advocacy
group Public Citizen, has submitted similar measures at other
large banks in recent years. His latest calls on Wells Fargo's
directors to study "whether the divestiture of all non-core
banking business segments would enhance shareholder value."
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Alan Crosby)