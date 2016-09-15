BOSTON, Sept 15 Activist investor Bart Naylor said on Thursday he has filed a shareholder resolution calling on Wells Fargo & Co to study breaking up its business in the wake of a fake accounts scandal.

Naylor, a financial policy analyst for consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, has submitted similar measures at other large banks in recent years. His latest calls on Wells Fargo's directors to study "whether the divestiture of all non-core banking business segments would enhance shareholder value."

