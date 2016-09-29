Sept 29 Warren Buffett, chairman of Berkshire
Hathaway Inc, has had one conversation with Wells Fargo
& Co boss John Stumpf since a sales scandal erupted on
Sept. 8, knocking billions of dollars in market cap off the
company, Buffett's office confirmed on Thursday.
Berkshire Hathaway is Wells Fargo's largest shareholder,
owning 9.51 percent of the outstanding shares as of the latest
available filings.
Stumpf told the House Financial Services Committee on
Thursday that he and Buffett had one conversation since the
scandal broke, but would not elaborate.
"What Mr. Stumpf said in the House hearings today regarding
a conversation with Warren Buffett is correct," Buffett's
secretary, Debbie Bosanek, said in an email to Reuters.
Buffett previously told Fox News he would not comment on the
scandal until November. On Thursday he shot down rumors he had
expressed "extreme dissatisfaction," with Wells Fargo's board of
directors, according to CNBC.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; edited by Linda Stern in
Washington D.C.)