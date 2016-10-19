BRIEF-LendingClub Corp says requests that its S-3, filed with U.S. SEC on May 22, be withdrawn
WASHINGTON Oct 19 The California Attorney General's Office has launched a criminal investigation into Wells Fargo over allegations it opened millions of unauthorized customer accounts and credit cards, according to a seizure warrant seen by Reuters.
Attorney General Kamala Harris authorized a seizure warrant against the bank seeking customer records and other documents, saying there is probable cause to believe the bank committed felonies. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: