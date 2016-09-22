(Adds details on resignation, council, and political pressure)
By Dan Freed
Sept 22 Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive
John Stumpf, under fire over problematic sales tactics,
resigned from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco's
advisory council on Thursday.
"John made a personal decision to resign as the Twelfth
District's representative to the Federal Advisory Council. His
top priority is leading Wells Fargo," Wells Fargo spokesman Mark
Folk said in an email.
A spokesman for the San Francisco Fed declined to comment
beyond a press release from the regulator announcing Stumpf's
resignation.
The Federal Advisory Council has 12 banking industry
representatives and ordinarily meets four times a year.
Representatives typically serve three one-year terms. Stumpf's
second term would have ended at the end of this year.
Maine Senator Angus King, a political independent, wrote a
letter on Thursday to San Francisco Fed Chairman Roy Vallee
asking him not to appoint Stumpf for a third one-year term. Four
Senate Democrats also signed the letter.
Wells Fargo has fired some 5,300 employees for opening as
many as 2 million accounts in customers' names without their
authorization. On Sept. 8, a federal regulator and Los Angeles
prosecutor announced a $190 million settlement with
Wells.
(Additional reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru and
Patrick Rucker in Washington, D.C.; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila
and Chris Reese)