WASHINGTON, Sept 16 The U.S. House Financial
Services Committee has opened a probe into Wells Fargo's
sales practices and plans to call the company's chief executive
before lawmakers at a hearing later in September, the committee
chairman said on Friday.
Wells Fargo has settled with regulators over allegations
that its staff opened more than two million bank accounts and
credit cards for customers without their consent to meet
internal sales goals. As part of last week's settlement, Wells
Fargo agreed to pay $185 million in penalties and $5 million to
customers.
Committee Chairman Representative Jeb Hensarling said the
committee was "requesting all records related to the allegations
of fraudulent or improper activity by Wells Fargo employees"
from the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection and the Office
of the Comptroller of the Currency, and also requested records
from the company.
