(In Sept 21 story, corrects first paragraph to say "as many as
2 million" not "2 million")
WASHINGTON, Sept 21 The House of Representatives
Financial Services committee plans to hold a hearing into Wells
Fargo & Co next week after a scandal at the bank
involving as many as 2 million fake accounts that thousands of
employees set up in customers' names.
The hearing, which a committee spokeswoman said would be
held on Sept. 29, follows one by the Senate banking panel on
Tuesday at which Chief Executive John Stumpf was criticized for
his failure to properly answer questions about the matter.
Earlier this month, the lender agreed to pay $190 million in
penalties and customer payouts to settle the case involving the
creation of credit, savings and other accounts without
customers' knowledge. About $5 million will directly go to
customers, many of whom might have paid a small fee on the
unwanted accounts.
The Department of Justice and FBI also have launched probes
into the bank's actions following its settlement with the
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Los Angeles city
attorney.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by David Gregorio)