BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 More Wells Fargo & Co customers may have been impacted by a sales scandal than previously believed, the U.S. lender said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Wells had previously estimated that up to 2 million customers may have had accounts opened in their names without authorization. As part of an expanded review of affected customers, Wells said in its annual 10-K filing that there could be "an increase in the identified number of potentially impacted customers." (Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Frances Kerry)
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million