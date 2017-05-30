May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more
executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to
recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable
reputation.
Mary Mack, head of the retail business, announced new roles
for four executives who will report directly to her, overseeing
different functions across branches and regional divisions,
according to a memo sent last week that was viewed by Reuters on
Tuesday.
The San Francisco-based bank also cut the number of
sub-regions in its Western U.S. operation to five from eight, a
move that left two executives looking for new jobs, according to
the memo, whose contents were confirmed by spokeswoman Mary
Eshet.
"These leadership changes are responsive to our priorities
of rebuilding trust with team members and customers... so that
we can learn from the past," Mack said in the May 24 memo, which
was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.
The latest changes come nearly a year after Mack took over
her position from Carrie Tolstedt, a central figure in the
scandal. Under her watch, thousands of retail bank employees
created as many as 2.1 million phony accounts in customers'
names without their permission to hit aggressive sales targets.
Many of the problems occurred in Western states and came to
light after Wells Fargo reached a $190 million settlement with a
Los Angeles prosecutor and federal regulators last September.
Earlier this year, Wells demoted and dismissed a number of
other retail banking executives over their roles in the scandal.
(reut.rs/2l4FU6U)
Mack's direct reports with new roles include Bob Chlebowski,
who was named branch distribution executive; Laurey Cosentino,
who will lead the customer and branch experience team; Celeste
Finley, who will lead the regional services group; and Jonathan
Velline, who was named head of business strategy and
administration.
Those with new responsibilities in the Western division
include Don Pearson, who was named head of the Desert Mountain
region; David Galasso, the new head of Greater California; Dave
Kvamme, the new head of Midwest East; John Sotoodeh, the new
head of Midwest West; and Jim Foley, named head of Northwest.
Those executives now report to Western Regional Banking
Executive Lisa Stevens.
Ben Alvarado, who previously headed Southern California, and
Frank Newman, former head of the Rocky Mountain area, will be
seeking new opportunities, while David DiCristofaro, who
previously headed greater Los Angeles, will take on a new senior
leadership role inside community banking, reporting to
Cosentino.
