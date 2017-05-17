May 17 A federal judge signaled that he may
reject parts of Wells Fargo & Co's proposed $142 million
settlement with customers for whom it opened millions of
unauthorized accounts.
In an order made public on Tuesday evening, U.S. District
Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said he was "strongly
inclined" to reject the settlement's provision for an injunction
barring customers from pursuing other claims against the bank.
He also said he was "tentatively" inclined to carve out
claims related to customer overdrafts, and said "there may be an
argument" that the settlement gave too much protection to
executives and directors.
The judge also ordered lawyers for the customers and Wells
Fargo to address several issues, including whether the bank
should owe punitive damages, and how the estimated number of
bogus accounts rose to 3.5 million, a number suggested by the
customers' lawyers last Thursday, from 2.1 million.
Wells Fargo spokesman Jim Seitz said on Wednesday that the
San Francisco-based bank is preparing a response.
"We believe this agreement is an important step in our
journey to make things right for our customers and rebuild
trust," he added in an email.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Chhabria is scheduled on Thursday to consider whether to
preliminarily approve the accord.
He has received several objections contending that the
settlement is too broad and that the payout is too low.
The settlement came in the wake of a national scandal in
which Wells Fargo employees were found to have opened bogus
accounts in part because of pressure to meet sales goals.
Wells Fargo agreed last September to pay $185 million in
penalties to settle related charges by various authorities.
Chief Executive John Stumpf and retail banking chief Carrie
Tolstedt lost their jobs soon afterward.
