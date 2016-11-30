Nov 30 James Strother, Wells Fargo & Co's
general counsel, who had originally planned to retire at
year-end, will stay on indefinitely in the position to deal with
the fallout from a sales scandal, according to a bank spokesman.
"In light of recent events the decision was made to have Jim
Strother remain with the company and continue to serve as our
general counsel," said Peter Gilchrist, a bank spokesman, adding
that the decision was made by the bank's board of directors. A
search is under way for Strother's replacement, Gilchrist said.
An email and call to Strother were not returned.
(Reporting by Dan Freed in New York; editing by Lauren Tara
LaCapra)